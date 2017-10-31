What Happened to John Mann Naming Labour’s ‘Disco King’?

Last week John Mann vowed to name a Labour MP who “behaved appallingly towards a young woman” – he has yet to do so. At the time the papers said the MP was “extremely disruptive” on a foreign trip, “thinks he’s the disco king” and allegedly “groped a woman”. Corbyn’s office received a complaint about an MP this week but say “it would not be appropriate to share details”. The Tories put together a spreadsheet naming their wrong ‘uns. Labour’s brocialists are hushing theirs up…

Tags: ,
People:
October 31, 2017 at 10:52 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrew Pierce tells Anna Botting “I saw Kevin Spacey on Hampstead Heath”

Kevin Magure dead pans “Looking for rare Orchids?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Westminster Works Out Who Is Top of Tory Sleaze Spreadsheet Westminster Works Out Who Is Top of Tory Sleaze Spreadsheet
Fallon: I’m Sorry for Touching Julia’s Knee Fallon: I’m Sorry for Touching Julia’s Knee
Pidcock Shared Platform with ‘Punish Gays’ Imam Pidcock Shared Platform with ‘Punish Gays’ Imam
Exclusive: Tory Aides’ Spreadsheet Names 36 Sex Pest MPs Exclusive: Tory Aides’ Spreadsheet Names 36 Sex Pest MPs
Labour MP: “Better Educated” Voted Remain Labour MP: “Better Educated” Voted Remain
Labour Fibbing About WHen They Heard Jared Allegations Labour Fibbing About WHen They Heard Jared Allegations
EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’ EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’
Angry Sadiq Confronted on Uber Dishonesty Angry Sadiq Confronted on Uber Dishonesty
Deselected Anti-Semite Welcomed to Labour Conference Deselected Anti-Semite Welcomed to Labour Conference
Catalans Vote for Independence Catalans Vote for Independence
PM: I’ll Take Action Against Government Weinsteins PM: I’ll Take Action Against Government Weinsteins
Sheffield Labour To Discuss O’Mara Sheffield Labour To Discuss O’Mara
Rosie’s Russian Revisionism Rosie’s Russian Revisionism
Final Whistle for Ref MP Final Whistle for Ref MP
EU Flag No Longer Flies in Farage’s Favourite Pub EU Flag No Longer Flies in Farage’s Favourite Pub
European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne
Sheffield Hallam LibDems Hold Selection Sheffield Hallam LibDems Hold Selection
Jared: “I’ll lay on your rack anyday” Jared: “I’ll lay on your rack anyday”
Pawbynista Pooch Wins Westminster Dog of the Year Pawbynista Pooch Wins Westminster Dog of the Year
Labour MPs Accept Thousands from RT Labour MPs Accept Thousands from RT