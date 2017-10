This evening Laura K tweeted out the BBC’s story on a Labour activist being told not to report a rape:

1. Well known Labour activist tells @BBCNews Labour HQ encouraged her not to pursue a rape allegation – more online in a sec and on PM — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 31, 2017

The responses from the dregs of Twitter trolling Laura and accusing her of bias show what a cesspit it is sometimes:

What is wrong with these people?