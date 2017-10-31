Police Consider Action Against Scandal-Hit Lavery

Police are poised to investigate scandal-hit Labour chairman Ian Lavery after he received £165,000 from a 10 member trade union which he ran before becoming an MP. A Newsnight investigation broadcast earlier this month found the socialist hardliner enriched himself via mortgage transactions over the 18 year period when he was General Secretary of the NUM Northumberland Area. The revelations followed an earlier investigation by the Sunday Times’ James Lyons who exposed how Lavery benefited from a miners’ benevolent fund. A report by trade unions regulator the Certification Office raised questions over a string of mortgage transactions and a “severance payment” of nearly £90,000…

A Northumbria Police spokesman said:

 “Northumbria Police had previously received a complaint which was recorded and put on hold to allow an investigation by the Certification Office. Following the outcome of this investigation Northumbria will review the findings of the Certification Office’s report, which has now been received to establish if any further action is required by the force.”

A spokesman for Ian Lavery said he was “unaware of any police investigation”. Another Labour MP to lose the whip? Or will Jez keep his mate on…

