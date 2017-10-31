Westminster Works Out Who is Top of Tory Sleaze Spreadsheet

Guido was careful to redact the Tory sleaze spreadsheet yesterday of any identifiers. Today’s Sun has unredacted sections of the spreadsheet, revealing that one “Cabinet minister” was found on the Ashley Madison adultery website. It also says he is “handsy at parties”. It is already in the public domain that Damian Green’s private email address was found on Ashley Madison in 2015, though he denied any involvement. As far back as 2008 Guido noted Green’s reputation for being “Not safe in taxis”. Shocked WhatsApp messages are pinging across Westminster as people piece together that it is the Deputy PM being referenced. Theresa May’s closest ally has effectively been outed in this morning’s Sun as being top of the list… 

October 31, 2017 at 9:06 am



Quote of the Day

Andrew Pierce tells Anna Botting “I saw Kevin Spacey on Hampstead Heath”

Kevin Magure dead pans “Looking for rare Orchids?”

