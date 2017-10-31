Top Corbynistas Celebrate “Inspirational” Russian Revolution

One of Jeremy Corbyn’s closest advisers will headline a hard-left celebration of the “inspirational” Russian Revolution this weekend. Andrew Murray, Unite’s Chief of Staff, who worked in the Labour leader’s office during the election, will deliver a speech at a London conference convened by the “Russian Revolution Centenary Committee”. Other figures close to Corbyn set to speak include ASLEF hardliner Tosh McDonald, who shared a platform with the Labour leader at last year’s Durham Miners’ Gala. Richard Leonard, MSP, Labour’s spokesperson on the economy in the Scottish Parliament, will also speak.

The “Russian Revolution Centenary Committee” said:

“A range of bodies have come together to commemorate this historic event which continues to be an inspiration to millions of people today.”

Meanwhile, Labour clubs up and down the country have been gripped by an outbreak of red fever. Whitstable Labour called the Russian Revolution “a watershed event in the struggle”:

A Carlisle Labour event, “commemorating 100 years of the Russian Revolution”, was publicised online by Momentum:

Top Corbynista Paul Mason this week called the Russian Revolution a “beacon to the rest of humanity”. Mason wrote:

“Though I reject Bolshevism, and date the degeneration of the revolution to the early 20s, I will be among those celebrating… Estonia earlier this year demanded the leftwing Greek government admit that “communism was as bad as fascism” (it refused).”

The Russian Revolution of course opened the door to a brutal regime which culminated in more than 20 million deaths under Stalin. A Twitter backlash against the hard left is making the facts clear…

Tags:
People:
October 31, 2017 at 12:33 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrew Pierce tells Anna Botting “I saw Kevin Spacey on Hampstead Heath”

Kevin Magure dead pans “Looking for rare Orchids?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Top Corbynistas Celebrate Russian Revolution Top Corbynistas Celebrate Russian Revolution
Police Consider Action Against Scandal-Hit Lavery Police Consider Action Against Scandal-Hit Lavery
Westminster Works Out Who Is Top of Tory Sleaze Spreadsheet Westminster Works Out Who Is Top of Tory Sleaze Spreadsheet
Fallon: I’m Sorry for Touching Julia’s Knee Fallon: I’m Sorry for Touching Julia’s Knee
Pidcock Shared Platform with ‘Punish Gays’ Imam Pidcock Shared Platform with ‘Punish Gays’ Imam
Exclusive: Tory Aides’ Spreadsheet Names 36 Sex Pest MPs Exclusive: Tory Aides’ Spreadsheet Names 36 Sex Pest MPs
Labour MP: “Better Educated” Voted Remain Labour MP: “Better Educated” Voted Remain
Labour Fibbing About WHen They Heard Jared Allegations Labour Fibbing About WHen They Heard Jared Allegations
EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’ EU Budget: €2 Million on ‘Cheese Storage’
Angry Sadiq Confronted on Uber Dishonesty Angry Sadiq Confronted on Uber Dishonesty
Deselected Anti-Semite Welcomed to Labour Conference Deselected Anti-Semite Welcomed to Labour Conference
Catalans Vote for Independence Catalans Vote for Independence
PM: I’ll Take Action Against Government Weinsteins PM: I’ll Take Action Against Government Weinsteins
Sheffield Labour To Discuss O’Mara Sheffield Labour To Discuss O’Mara
Rosie’s Russian Revisionism Rosie’s Russian Revisionism
Final Whistle for Ref MP Final Whistle for Ref MP
EU Flag No Longer Flies in Farage’s Favourite Pub EU Flag No Longer Flies in Farage’s Favourite Pub
European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne
Sheffield Hallam LibDems Hold Selection Sheffield Hallam LibDems Hold Selection
Jared: “I’ll lay on your rack anyday” Jared: “I’ll lay on your rack anyday”