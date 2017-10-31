Clive Hawkswood: The Halloween Horror

Clive “Horrible” Hawkswood is the CEO of the Repulsive Greed Agency – aka the Remote Gambling Association (RGA). Most of its monsters live in offshore-land where they claim that their activities are Fair Honest Safe Fun. But what they really mean is low-tax and low-regulation.
In order to lure underage gamblers into their House of Horrors they offered special cartoon games for children. They offered them “free-play” versions, but after the treat comes the trick. The games were a gateway to cash gambling and a lifetime of losing.
The Gambling Commission, has been letting this happen since 2007. But the Sunday Times didn’t like it and told the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).
DCMS told the Gambling Commission and the ASA to get together and tell “Horrible” Hawkswood and the RGA to agree with the Committee on Advertising Practice that his monsters had to stop luring children and vulnerable people.
Is this a sign that the Gambling Commission will finally recommend a clampdown on both FOBTs and TV gambling ads in the pending review?
Content produced and sponsored by Campaign for Fairer Gambling