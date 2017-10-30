Vince Cable’s Stunning Harassment Hypocrisy

Vince Cable has joined in the condemnation of the Westminster sex pest revelations, saying in a statement last night that parliament needs to do better at dealing with allegations of harassment:

“The Prime Minister is right to be calling for these changes. Parliament clearly needs improved procedures to respond to allegations of harassment. The Liberal Democrats have introduced similar changes since a review in 2013, which has proved a positive step.”

How does Sir Vince deal with harassment allegations? Infamous wrong ‘un Lord Rennard ran Cable’s campaign in Twickenham in June, he was in Vince’s campaign office on polling day, went leafleting outside Twickenham station and posed for photos with Cable and his constituents. Here they are together on the campaign:

Tell us again Vince about how seriously you take harassment allegations…

October 30, 2017 at 10:01 am



Labour Shadow Women and Equalities minister Dawn Butler on Jared O'Mara:

“He probably still has further to go on his journey.”

