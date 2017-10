Guido understands Boris has hired Number 10 spinner Lee Cain as his new media SpAd. Cain is a former Fleet Street journalist so he gets news, he’s popular with the Lobby, is a big Brexiter and knows BoJo from his days running the broadcast operation at Vote Leave. Also a move which shows the relationship between Number 10 and the Boris camp is perhaps better than some have suggested. Good hire for Boris and good to see another big job for a Leaver…