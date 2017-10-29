Tory Aides’ Spreadsheet Names 36 Sex Pest MPs

Tory aides have compiled a spreadsheet accusing 36 serving Conservative MPs of inappropriate sexual behaviour, Guido can reveal. The dossier includes specific allegations against MPs, including one minister who is “handsy with women at parties”, an MP on the government payroll who had “sexual relations with a researcher”, one backbencher who is “perpetually intoxicated and very inappropriate with women”, and another who allegedly “paid a woman to be quiet”. It was produced by a number of current and former Tory staffers in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Guido has redacted names and identifying details above.

Several of the allegations on the list are already in the public domain, for example Mark Garnier asking his researcher to buy sex toys. The vast majority of the others will come as little surprise to anyone who regularly speaks to staffers in Westminster. Guido had heard all but three of the stories before. Many of the allegations are historic, others are ongoing. The breakdown includes:

  • 2 serving Cabinet ministers accused of inappropriate behaviour towards women
  • 18 serving ministers accused of various forms of inappropriate sexual behaviour
  • 12 MPs who are said to have behaved inappropriately towards female researchers
  • 4 MPs who are alleged to have behaved inappropriately towards male researchers

Senior Tories have spent the last 72 hours denying such concerns were being circulated by researchers, tonight Guido has the proof they are. 36 MPs is 11% of the Tory parliamentary party. This is not just a Tory problem and there are a significant number of Labour and LibDem sex pests as well. Though this spreadsheet is going to send shockwaves through the Tory party and government…

UPDATE: The redacted spreadsheet:

October 29, 2017 at 10:16 pm



