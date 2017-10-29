Labour Fibbing About When They Knew Jared Allegations

“That language & that tone is not acceptable” – Diane Abbott on alleged comments by suspended Labour MP Jared O’Mara https://t.co/HIdTGkUU2F pic.twitter.com/871MA7M3Zu — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 29, 2017

On Thursday night Shami Chakrabarti told Question Time Labour dealt with Jared O’Mara as soon as they became aware of the allegations last week. Diane Abbott repeated this line on Marr this morning. It isn’t true. Guido first published the O’Mara sexism stories in June, the other allegations were put to Labour last month. They knew for weeks and didn’t do anything. Labour keep saying they have a zero tolerance policy – they don’t, every party tolerates it…