Jeremy_Hunt says allegations of sexual harassment in Westminster is "unacceptable" and there will be an investigation

Jeremy Hunt tells Marr that trade minister Mark Garnier asking his researcher to buy sex toys is “unacceptable” and could be a breach of the ministerial code. The Cabinet Office has been asked to determine if serious misconduct prior to becoming a minister breaches the code…