Saturday Seven Up

- Vile Homophobic Slurs of Jared O’Mara
- Jared on “Sexy Little Slags” and Teenage Girls Being “Fingered”
- Jared on ‘Taking Your Mum’s Virginity’ and ‘Fellatio From Angelina Jolie’
- Labour MP Asked Girls Aloud For “Orgy”
- Jared: Spanish Are “Dagos”, Danes are “Pig Shaggers”
- Jared Called For Musician to Be Sodomised to Death
- “Fess Up Before Guido Fawkes Finds It”
