Sheffield Hallam Labour to Discuss O’Mara Tonight

Sheffield Hallam Constituency Labour Party will tonight discuss the future of their disgraced MP Jared O’Mara. A Labour member told BBC Radio Sheffield that local supporters and activists had been instructed not to speak to the media:

“I don’t want to give my name… because Jared O’Mara is pending an investigation and he’s had the whip suspended he can’t attend the meeting… when I read the email it’s saying it’s possible that the meeting will attract media attention, and if this is the case please do not speak to or react to anyone who approaches you when you arrive or afterwards… I’m wondering why they’re saying that, that’s like a diktat… I’m not sure that’s right…”

Local Labour figures already have their eyes on Jared’s seat…