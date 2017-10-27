Mini-Reshuffle: Callanan New Brexit Minister

Joyce Anelay is leaving her role as Minister of State in DExEU for health reasons, replaced by Eurosceptic former Tory MEP leader Martin Callanan. A grassroots favourite, he knows his stuff and should be a popular choice.
Labour Shadow Women and Equalities minister Dawn Butler on Jared O’Mara:
“He probably still has further to go on his journey.”