Mini-Reshuffle: Callanan New Brexit Minister

Joyce Anelay is leaving her role as Minister of State in DExEU for health reasons, replaced by Eurosceptic former Tory MEP leader Martin Callanan. A grassroots favourite, he knows his stuff and should be a popular choice.
UPDATE: Anelay says she is quitting because of an injury sustained jumping out of a Black Hawk helicopter:
“It was the Black Hawk helicopter that did it. It was 2015, and as a Foreign Office Minister I was touring Bosnia and Herzegovina, meeting victims of war and terror for whom British overseas power had been a ladder out of oppression. Unfortunately for me, that particular ladder hadn’t materialised when it came to getting out of the helicopter. One ill-judged leap later, and I sustained an uncomfortable injury that has called time on my ministerial career after two decades on the Front Bench.”