Final Whistle for Ref MP as His “World Cup Dream” Shatters

Referee MP Douglas Ross tells his local paper today that he will no longer officiate at any matches when Parliament is sitting. That basically means the end of his refereeing career…

Moray MP Ross is a top-flight international ref who has officiated at Champions League games and had been shortlisted to represent Scotland at the World Cup. He said:

“This week I have taken the decision to inform the football authorities that I will no longer be able to accept any appointments when Parliament is sitting. The consequence of this decision means that I can no longer do the majority of International matches and my hopes of representing Scotland, and most importantly for me, Moray, at a World Cup, now end.“

Ross’s decision came after pressure from lefties. But Guido found his voting record was better than that of SNP MPs, with the ref able to boast a 96% attendance rate. Sad…

Tags:
People:
October 27, 2017 at 8:32 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour Shadow Women and Equalities minister Dawn Butler on Jared O’Mara:

“He probably still has further to go on his journey.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
EU Flag No Longer Flies in Farage’s Favourite Pub EU Flag No Longer Flies in Farage’s Favourite Pub
European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne European Council Orders 4000 Bottles of Champagne
Sheffield Hallam LibDems Hold Selection Sheffield Hallam LibDems Hold Selection
Jared: “I’ll lay on your rack anyday” Jared: “I’ll lay on your rack anyday”
Pawbynista Pooch Wins Westminster Dog of the Year Pawbynista Pooch Wins Westminster Dog of the Year
Labour MPs Accept Thousands from RT Labour MPs Accept Thousands from RT
Jared: “I’m a Dirty Perv Who Dreams of Bumming Birds” Jared: “I’m a Dirty Perv Who Dreams of Bumming Birds”
EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer
Yorkshire Post: O’Mara Has Betrayed Sheffield Yorkshire Post: O’Mara Has Betrayed Sheffield
Jared Victim: O’Mara Not Fit to Be An MP Jared Victim: O’Mara Not Fit to Be An MP
Breaking: Labour Suspends Whip From O’Mara Breaking: Labour Suspends Whip From O’Mara
Jared on ‘Sexy Little Slags’ Jared on ‘Sexy Little Slags’
Jared on ‘Fellatio From Angelia Jolie’ Jared on ‘Fellatio From Angelia Jolie’
Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament
Corbyn-Backing Digital Media Insurgency Falters Corbyn-Backing Digital Media Insurgency Falters
Powell and Nandy Call for Jared to Be Suspended Powell and Nandy Call for Jared to Be Suspended
Labour Launches Jared Investigation Labour Launches Jared Investigation
Jared: Spanish Are “Dagos” Jared: Spanish Are “Dagos”
Fess Up Before Guido Finds It Fess Up Before Guido Finds It
Jared: ‘If I Was Tory I’d Resign’ Jared: ‘If I Was Tory I’d Resign’