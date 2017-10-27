Final Whistle for Ref MP as His “World Cup Dream” Shatters

Referee MP Douglas Ross tells his local paper today that he will no longer officiate at any matches when Parliament is sitting. That basically means the end of his refereeing career…

Moray MP Ross is a top-flight international ref who has officiated at Champions League games and had been shortlisted to represent Scotland at the World Cup. He said:

“This week I have taken the decision to inform the football authorities that I will no longer be able to accept any appointments when Parliament is sitting. The consequence of this decision means that I can no longer do the majority of International matches and my hopes of representing Scotland, and most importantly for me, Moray, at a World Cup, now end.“

Ross’s decision came after pressure from lefties. But Guido found his voting record was better than that of SNP MPs, with the ref able to boast a 96% attendance rate. Sad…