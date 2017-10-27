Deselected Anti-Semite Welcomed to Labour Conference

A Labour candidate who was deselected by party officials after Guido revealed her anti-Semitic Facebook posts was welcomed to conference where she hobnobbed with top lefties including Jon Lansman. Corbynista Alison Gove-Humphries, who was a council candidate in Birmingham’s Hall Green, shared an article promoting the conspiracy theory: “Israel [is the] key link in exporting ISIS oil“. She also thinks the “Israel lobby manufactured UK Labour Party’s anti-semitism crisis”…

Questions were raised about how Gove-Humphries avoided being kicked out of the party. A fellow Labour councillor said in March:

“These are clearly anti-Semitic postings. In my view there should be a Labour Party investigation into Ms Gove-Humphries membership…”

But instead of being given the boot, Labour gave Gove-Humphries a conference pass. She attended a Momentum book club and posed for a pic which is annotated: “picture credit Jon Lansman”. Yet another disgraced Labour figure welcomed back at conference…