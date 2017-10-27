Corbyn Comes Round on Free Schools

Is Jezza finally coming round on the most successful education policy in years? Earlier this week he attended the opening of a new free school in North London, lavishing the City of London Academy Highgate Hill with praise for its focus on arts and music. Highgate Hill is the fourth free school to be opened by the City of London Academy Trust. A welcome shift from Labour now free schools are out-performing all other types of school with 5-7-year-olds and 16-18-year-olds and are joint best on progress between 11 and 16. Back in 2015 Jez was going round implying he wanted to abolish them. He likes free schools when they’re helping kids in his back yard…

