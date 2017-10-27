Boris Tells EU Citizens: Your Rights Protected Whatever Happens

Kocham Cię, Polsko! Impressive command of 🇵🇱language by @BorisJohnson yesterday at #BelvedereForum18 launching reception 🇬🇧❤️🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/hzBTsur41p
— UK in Poland 🇬🇧 (@ukinpoland) October 18, 2017
Boris tells a Polish reception:
“You are loved, you are welcome, your rights will be protected whatever happens. We will make sure that we will continue to be open and welcoming to those from Poland who want to live and come and make their lives here.”
Probably the strongest message yet from a Cabinet minister to EU citizens and scaremongering Remainers.