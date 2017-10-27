Rosie’s Russian Revisionism

Really Rosie?
Rosie didn’t like our story about her, and tweeted that she was not paid by RT for appearing on RT. Here is the entry she registered last week:

October 2017, received £500 from Russia Today (Studio Sixty Billion, Unit 438, Metal Box Factory, 30 Great Guilford Street, London SE1 0HS) for an appearance on News Thing on 28 July 2017. Hours: 3 hrs. (Registered 19 October 2017)

She needs to get her story straight…

UPDATE: The Canterbury LGBT community is unimpressed. This letter from local John Gusman:

“I was deeply concerned to note that Canterbury’s Labour MP Rosie Duffield feels it is acceptable to appear on Russia Today (RT).

In recent years, the climate for LGBT+ citizens in Russia has deteriorated markedly, with the government passing legislation banning the promotion of gay lifestyles on the basis of “defending children’s morality and health”.  Those found “guilty” can be detained for two weeks face fines of around £200.  Russian LGBT Network chairman Igor Kochetkov argued that the new laws have “essentially legalised violence against LGBT people”.

RT is a wholly-owned division of TV-Novosti, a Kremlin-controlled broadcasting conglomerate.  It is nothing more than a mouthpiece for Vladimir Putin’s regime.  Indeed, only recently the LGBT activist James Kirchick was kicked off air for condemning Russia’s law banning “gay propaganda” and the station’s failure to properly reporting on it. 

As a member of the LGBT+ community, I was pleased to see Rosie supporting Canterbury Gay Pride back in June, yet couldn’t be more disappointed in her now. Canterbury is a proud, diverse and tolerant community where everyone should feel free to be who they want to be.  In short, it’s everything Russia Today isn’t.  

Rosie Duffield should issue an immediate apology for her actions – and take a long, hard look at the type of company she is willing to keep.”

