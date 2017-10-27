Rosie’s Russian Revisionism



Rosie didn’t like our story about her, and tweeted that she was not paid by RT for appearing on RT. Here is the entry she registered last week:

October 2017, received £500 from Russia Today (Studio Sixty Billion, Unit 438, Metal Box Factory, 30 Great Guilford Street, London SE1 0HS) for an appearance on News Thing on 28 July 2017. Hours: 3 hrs. (Registered 19 October 2017)

She needs to get her story straight…

UPDATE: The Canterbury LGBT community is unimpressed. This letter from local John Gusman: