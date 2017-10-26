Yorkshire Post: O’Mara Has Betrayed Sheffield Voters and Should Resign

The Yorkshire Post is scathing about Jared O’Mara, accusing him of “betraying the faith of Sheffield voters” and arguing he should resign his seat if he cannot demonstrate he has changed:

“That Labour has taken the decision to suspend Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara for degrading sexual slurs speaks volumes in itself – the party has shown undue leniency under Jeremy Corbyn towards those whose intolerant and insensitive remarks cause grave offence…

Speed is also of the essence – many voters are of the view that Sheffield Hallam has not been well-served since June 8. They will need a lot of convincing about not only Mr O’Mara’s suitability to represent this area, but also his ability to carry out the privileged and vital role.

In short, Jared O’Mara needs to pass the very reasonable test that Theresa May set at Prime Minister’s Questions: “All of us in this House should have due care and attention to the way in which we refer to other people and should show women in public life the respect they deserve.” If he can’t, he will be doing himself, his party and his city a favour by resigning so the people of Sheffield Hallam can elect an honourable MP who is not only cut out for the job – but totally respectful of all sections of society.”

The answer to that question is clearly no…

Corbynista media cheerleader Aaron Bastani says his friend Clive Lewis’s “b*tch” comment was:

“beneath any parliamentarian”

