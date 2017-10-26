Venezuelan Opposition Wins EU Human Rights Award

Since 1988 the European Parliament has awarded an annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.  The prize is awarded to individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the fight for human rights across the globe, drawing attention to human rights violations as well as supporting the laureates and their cause.

Today it has been awarded to the Democratic Opposition in Venezuela: National Assembly (Julio Borges) and all political prisoners as listed by Foro Penal Venezolano represented by Leopoldo López, Antonio Ledezma, Daniel Ceballos, Yon Goicoechea, Lorent Saleh, Alfredo Ramos and Andrea González.

Jeremy Corbyn is a friend and supporter of the corrupt Maduro dictatorship in Caracas. This award will only increase Jeremy’s latent euroscepticism…

Quote of the Day

David Davis is asked by Die Welt if his “training in the British commandos” has helped with the negotiations:

“Well, I never killed anyone.”

