Tracy Brabin’s “Jeremy Corbyn Fanatic” Rocky Wins Westminster Dog of the Year

It’s the pawlitical event of the year: the Westminster dog show! Meet Maria Miller’s adorable cockapoo Ted:
Basingstoke MP Maria Miller and cockapoo Ted pic.twitter.com/fQwUH9pKNk
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017
Nottingham North MP Alex Norris introduced Guido to Boomer and Corona:
Nottingham North MP Alex Norris introduces me to Boomer and Corona pic.twitter.com/RqLdzeI4GQ
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017
We also met Redditch MP Rachel Mclean and Jack Russell/Staffy cross Phoebe (who doesn’t talk about politics):
Redditch MP Rachel Mclean and Jack Russell/Staffy cross Phoebe (who doesn’t talk about politics) pic.twitter.com/gVmmrMvSyU
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017
Drama as Hull North MP Diana Johnson’s lurcher Lollie refuses a hurdle:
Hull North MP Diana Johnson’s lurcher Lollie refuses a hurdle. Getting tense down here. pic.twitter.com/66AOsu2SdO
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017
Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin told Guido Rocky is a “Jeremy Corbyn fanatic”:
Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin tells me Rocky is a “Jeremy Corbyn fanatic”, but Rocky himself made no comment… pic.twitter.com/xQKZ5kGe7g
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017
Here he is tackling the jumps:
Tracy Brabin’s Pawbynista Rocky tackles the jumps pic.twitter.com/cegy1NqNbJ
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017
Labour infighting latest: face off between Tracy Brabin and Stephen Morgan’s pooches:
Labour infighting latest: face off between Tracy Brabin and Stephen Morgan’s dogs pic.twitter.com/K1KP6BeWw6
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017
And the winner is… Tracy Brabin’s Rocky. But he won’t stay on the podium!
Rocky won’t stay on the podium pic.twitter.com/Wwbad92TCA
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017
Tracy says she is “delirious with joy”:
Tracy Brabin: Rocky is the “glue” that holds her family together pic.twitter.com/KceldTfhiT
— Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017
The top dogs:
Good boys.