Tracy Brabin’s “Jeremy Corbyn Fanatic” Rocky Wins Westminster Dog of the Year

It’s the pawlitical event of the year: the Westminster dog show! Meet Maria Miller’s adorable cockapoo Ted:

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller and cockapoo Ted pic.twitter.com/fQwUH9pKNk — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017

Nottingham North MP Alex Norris introduced Guido to Boomer and Corona:

Nottingham North MP Alex Norris introduces me to Boomer and Corona pic.twitter.com/RqLdzeI4GQ — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017

We also met Redditch MP Rachel Mclean and Jack Russell/Staffy cross Phoebe (who doesn’t talk about politics):

Redditch MP Rachel Mclean and Jack Russell/Staffy cross Phoebe (who doesn’t talk about politics) pic.twitter.com/gVmmrMvSyU — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017

Drama as Hull North MP Diana Johnson’s lurcher Lollie refuses a hurdle:

Hull North MP Diana Johnson’s lurcher Lollie refuses a hurdle. Getting tense down here. pic.twitter.com/66AOsu2SdO — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin told Guido Rocky is a “Jeremy Corbyn fanatic”:

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin tells me Rocky is a “Jeremy Corbyn fanatic”, but Rocky himself made no comment… pic.twitter.com/xQKZ5kGe7g — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017

Here he is tackling the jumps:

Tracy Brabin’s Pawbynista Rocky tackles the jumps pic.twitter.com/cegy1NqNbJ — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017

Labour infighting latest: face off between Tracy Brabin and Stephen Morgan’s pooches:

Labour infighting latest: face off between Tracy Brabin and Stephen Morgan’s dogs pic.twitter.com/K1KP6BeWw6 — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017

And the winner is… Tracy Brabin’s Rocky. But he won’t stay on the podium!

Rocky won’t stay on the podium pic.twitter.com/Wwbad92TCA — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017

Tracy says she is “delirious with joy”:

Tracy Brabin: Rocky is the “glue” that holds her family together pic.twitter.com/KceldTfhiT — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) October 26, 2017

The top dogs:

Good boys.