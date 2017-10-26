Tracy Brabin’s “Jeremy Corbyn Fanatic” Rocky Wins Westminster Dog of the Year

It’s the pawlitical event of the year: the Westminster dog show! Meet Maria Miller’s adorable cockapoo Ted:

Nottingham North MP Alex Norris introduced Guido to Boomer and Corona:

We also met Redditch MP Rachel Mclean and Jack Russell/Staffy cross Phoebe (who doesn’t talk about politics):

Drama as Hull North MP Diana Johnson’s lurcher Lollie refuses a hurdle:

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin told Guido Rocky is a “Jeremy Corbyn fanatic”:

Here he is tackling the jumps:

Labour infighting latest: face off between Tracy Brabin and Stephen Morgan’s pooches:

And the winner is… Tracy Brabin’s Rocky. But he won’t stay on the podium!

Tracy says she is “delirious with joy”:

The top dogs:

Good boys.

