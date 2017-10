Strong words from Jared victim Sophie Evans on Sky News last night, who says “Jared O’Mara is embarrassing the Labour Party”, and “I do not think he is fit to be an MP. At all”. Meanwhile a second woman, 42 year-old Liz Aspden, has come forward to talk about a night at O’Mara’s club during which she was given a black eye. What do the people of Sheffield Hallam think about their MP?