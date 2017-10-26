Jared Told Woman: “I’ll Lay on Your Rack Any Day”

24 year-old Jared O’Mara fancied himself as a bit of a rock star player and used a forum on his band’s website to try his luck with imagined groupies. In messages to followers of his band Dirty Rotten Troubadours, O’Mara told one female user: “Don’t worry luv. I’ll lay on your rack any day (double entendre intended!)”. The conversation turned to what Jared looks for in a groupie…

O’Mara went on to boast that “pretty young girls want me”, continuing his obsession with teenagers.

He told his band’s followers that he only sleeps with “pretty” women who share his principled political positions: “any girl that would like to make whopee with me must be passionate about charity and the fight against social injustice”. He only sleeps with feminists? That may not be a successful strategy for him in future…

Labour Shadow Women and Equalities minister Dawn Butler on Jared O’Mara:

“He probably still has further to go on his journey.”

