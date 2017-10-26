European Council Orders 4,000 Bottles of Champagne on the Taxpayer

The European Council has put out a tender for 4,000 bottles of champagne with the bill charged to the taxpayer. UKIP MEP Jonathan Bullock challenged the splurge during a plenary debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday night. Bullock said:

“The Council put out a public tender for 4,000 bottles of champagne. Perhaps we could in Britain could have our share of that, I think it works out about 500 bottles by our budget contribution, to celebrate Brexit. We’d even share for 148 bottles if we divided equally between the countries… but seriously when half of Europe is in crisis with austerity biting, you are ordering 4,000 bottles of champagne.”

The European Council is an EU body comprising of the heads of state or government of member states. It is not required to have its accounts approved by the European Parliament. Raise a toast to Brexit…