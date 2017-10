Guido’s on-the-spot team of crack investigative reporters have provided an update on our story from this morning – EU Flag Flies in Farage’s Favourite Boozer – about the Westminster Arms. They can report that the EU flag no longer flies in that part of SW1.

After Nigel’s intervention and expression of displeasure, where once the foreign flag of our oppressors flew, now there are prominent Spitfire Ale logos. Appropriate.