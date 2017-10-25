PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Afzal Khan (Manchester, Gorton) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 25 October.
Q2 Jo Platt (Leigh)
Q3 Kevin Foster (Torbay)
Q4 Stewart Hosie (Dundee East)
Q5 Mrs Sheryll Murray (South East Cornwall)
Q6 Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon)
Q7 Tonia Antoniazzi (Gower)
Q8 Mr Kevan Jones (North Durham)
Q9 Simon Hoare (North Dorset)
Q10 Thelma Walker (Colne Valley)
Q11 Tommy Sheppard (Edinburgh East)
Q12 Victoria Prentis (Banbury)
Q13 Alison McGovern (Wirral South)
Q14 Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West)
Q15 Mr Mark Hendrick (Preston)
Comments in the comments…