Labour Suspend Whip From O’Mara

Labour has suspended the whip from Jared O’Mara following Guido’s revelations over the last few days.
This may not be enough for MPs who know Labour just let wrong ‘uns back in after three months in the cooler…
Labour Shadow Women and Equalities minister Dawn Butler on Jared O’Mara:
“He probably still has further to go on his journey.”