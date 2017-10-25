Corbyn Backing Digital Media’s Insurgency Falters

After the election there was a lot of reporting about how pro-Corbyn digital media was the key to his success as they provided millennials with alternative news sources and had replaced the tabloid Tory press. The BBC’s Media Editor Amol Rajan told us breathlessly “the balance of power was shifting”. Rajan was right that after the election was announced in May, traffic to the likes of the leading pro-Corbyn insurgent The Canary exploded. To Guido’s consternation it overtook us as the most popular British politics-focused digital media news source, with double the traffic order-order.com generated during the election…

Guido is pleased to say that as of last week Guido has reclaimed the crown worn under his hat for years. Our agenda setting stories about the likes of Clive Lewis and Jared O’Mara have proven once again that getting good exclusive stories makes you king. According to industry analysis over the last 28 days we have comfortably outstripped our rivals:

That is not to say that The Canary is not an impressive new rival and an ever improving product. The caricature of it as “fake news” is not fair, it has made mistakes in the past, though they are happening less frequently. When the old Dead Tree Press characterise The Canary it as “hyper-partisan” it seems a bit rich coming from the declining competition. All competition is good for the consumer and we are fiercely competitive…