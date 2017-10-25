Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament, Man Arrested

A man was arrested last night after a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was defaced with graffiti. A co-conspirator told Guido:

 “A lefty loon was arrested defacing the Churchill statue in Parliament Square. He was swiftly dealt with by police from parliament.”

A warden in Parliament Square said the graffiti – which has been daubed on the statue’s stone plinth – said “something racist” and police are examining CCTV footage of the incident. A Met Police spokesman told Guido:

“At around 21:45hrs on Tuesday, 24 October, officers arrested a man in Parliament Square, Westminster SW1 on suspicion of criminal damage. 

“He was taken to a central London police station.”

The graffiti on the statue has now been covered:

October 25, 2017 at 9:37 am



