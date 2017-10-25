BBC Brexit Whinge of the Day

Classic Beeb moan from John Simpson this morning:

“MP wants details of anti-Brexit univ teachers. Decent folk deported on technicalities. Daily hate in press. Doesn’t feel like my country now.”

When Guido contacted the BBC press office to ask if this view was representative of the national broadcaster, they alerted us to a new tweet sent by Simpson in which he says: “Don’t assume you know my views on Brexit”. Think we can guess…

Unless of course, like Nigel Farage, he means “I want my country back!”. Nah…