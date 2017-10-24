Powell and Nandy Call For O’Mara to Be Suspended

Pressure is now coming from within Labour to withdraw the whip. Lucy Powell told ITV’s After the News that O’Mara should be suspended while he is investigated.

And speaking at the Mile End Institute last night Lisa Nandy also called for him to go:

“We have quite clear rules in the Labour Party about discrimination and the process is very clear too, that people who have engaged in anti-Semitism or other forms of discriminatory behaviour are suspended while… their case is investigated. We have a very clear process in the Labour Party that in my view ought to be upheld… In this case, just as in previous cases, it’s absolutely clear: we suspend and we investigate and we make a decision.”

Wonder if he will still have the whip after Guido’s next revelations…