Jared Victim: I Have To Tell People What He’s Like

Jared O’Mara victim Sophie Evans has told the Daily Politics how the Sheffield Hallam MP called her an “ugly bitch” just seven months ago. She says she feels she has to tell people what he is like. This is not going away…
Labour Shadow Women and Equalities minister Dawn Butler on Jared O’Mara:
“He probably still has further to go on his journey.”