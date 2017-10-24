Jared: Spanish Are “Dagos”, Danes are “Pig Shaggers”

We’ve had the sexism, we’ve had the homophobia, now the Jared O’Mara story has turned into a race row. Guido has found him using a serious of racial epithets and slurs on an internet message board. Writing about a football match against Spain, O’Mara wrote: “Let’s beat the Dagos”. Then, speaking to a Danish user, he wrote: “I might be a ‘ginge’ but at least I don’t practice bestiality like all you Danes! Up yours with Brass nobs on, pig shagger!”.

This must be the “football and lad culture” Jared was talking about in his interview earlier. Sexism, homophobia and now racial slurs – still no action from Labour…

Quote of the Day

Labour Shadow Women and Equalities minister Dawn Butler on Jared O’Mara:

“He probably still has further to go on his journey.”

