Jared: If I Was a Tory I’d Resign

Jared O’Mara has given an interview to Corbynista website Huck where he suggests he would have to resign his seat if he was a Tory:

“In terms of resigning as an MP? I think there’s a place for me. I want to educate people and help people going through those prejudices grow out of them. I’ve gone on that journey and feel I can help. If a Conservative MP had made similar comments I’d say it depends on what journey they had been on since. If they’d honestly changed and believes in equality and egalitarianism then absolutely [they have a place in Parliament], but the very culture of Conservatism doesn’t foster that equality.”

So Jared thinks Tory MPs who make sexist and homophobic comments should resign but Labour MPs can keep their jobs because they believe in equality? That’s not how it works…