Eddie Izzard Kiss of Death (NEC Edition)

Jon Lansman and the Momentum slate for Labour’s NEC election will be thrilled to hear their competition comes in the form of serial loser Eddie Izzard. ‘Experienced’ candidate Izzard is notorious for his electoral kiss-of-death. His campaign record in full…

Join the Euro;

Elect Ken Livingstone;

Win 2010 General Election for Gordon Brown;

Vote Yes in the AV referendum;

Win 2015 General Election for Ed Miliband;

Elect Andy Burnham as Labour leader;

Remain in the EU.

You could say Lansman’s got the momentum in this race…