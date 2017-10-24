Eddie Izzard Kiss of Death (NEC Edition)

Jon Lansman and the Momentum slate for Labour’s NEC election will be thrilled to hear their competition comes in the form of serial loser Eddie Izzard. ‘Experienced’ candidate Izzard is notorious for his electoral kiss-of-death. His campaign record in full…

  • Join the Euro;
  • Elect Ken Livingstone;
  • Win 2010 General Election for Gordon Brown;
  • Vote Yes in the AV referendum;
  • Win 2015 General Election for Ed Miliband;
  • Elect Andy Burnham as Labour leader;
  • Remain in the EU.

You could say Lansman’s got the momentum in this race…

Tags: , ,
People: /
October 24, 2017 at 1:59 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Labour Shadow Women and Equalities minister Dawn Butler on Jared O’Mara:

“He probably still has further to go on his journey.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Fess Up Before Guido Finds It Fess Up Before Guido Finds It
Jared: ‘If I Was Tory I’d Resign’ Jared: ‘If I Was Tory I’d Resign’
Watch: Jared Victim Speaks Watch: Jared Victim Speaks
O’Mara’s Downfall: How it Happened O’Mara’s Downfall: How it Happened
LibDems: O’Mara Should Resign from Equalities Committee LibDems: O’Mara Should Resign from Equalities Committee
O’Mara: Fat Women Don’t Deserve Our Respect O’Mara: Fat Women Don’t Deserve Our Respect
Labour MP Asked Girls Aloud for “Orgy” Labour MP Asked Girls Aloud for “Orgy”
Hamas Praises Corbyn Hamas Praises Corbyn
Selmayr: It Wasn’t Me Selmayr: It Wasn’t Me
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Watch: Corbyn Condemns Clive Lewis Watch: Corbyn Condemns Clive Lewis
Lewis: “I Apologise Unreservedly” Lewis: “I Apologise Unreservedly”
Clive Lewis: “Get On Your Knees B****” Clive Lewis: “Get On Your Knees B****”
Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry
Corbyn Stands By Disgraced Lavery Corbyn Stands By Disgraced Lavery
Mandelson Lies About Single Market Mandelson Lies About Single Market
Merkel: “Absolutely No Doubt” There Will Be A Deal Merkel: “Absolutely No Doubt” There Will Be A Deal
Sweden Drawing Up Brexit Trade Plans Sweden Drawing Up Brexit Trade Plans
Car Windscreen Smashed Inside Parliament Car Windscreen Smashed Inside Parliament
Russia Today Presenter Fibs With First Word on #BBCDP Russia Today Presenter Fibs With First Word on #BBCDP