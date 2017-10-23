Want to Be Tory Leader? Then Oppose HS2, Focus Group Finds

Want to be the next Tory leader? Then oppose HS2 – that’s what a new study by pollster Frank Luntz has found. His focus group conducted for the Daily Politics during Tory conference found opposition to HS2 causes the most positive reaction towards potential party leadership candidates among Tory voters. The focus group used live feedback technology to measure audience positivity towards five potential leaders. Peak positive reaction was recorded as Jacob Rees-Mogg explained his opposition towards the high-speed rail project. The focus group loved the Mogg’s anti-HS2 stance so much that it outweighed hesitations about his traditional views…

One Tory voter told the focus group:

“It just demonstrates he gets it, it’s a total waste of money… saying so is leadership”

It’d make a leadership candidate popular with many MPs too…