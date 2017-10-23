Selmayr: It Wasn’t Me

Last time May had dinner with Juncker his hated aide Martin Selmayr leaked the whole thing to German newspaper FAZ, causing a minor diplomatic incident. Well, the same journalist at the same paper has had another well-informed briefing of Juncker’s view of last week’s dinner. Apparently May “begged”, looked “despondent”, “under her eyes she wears deep rings”, “like someone who does not sleep” and she is “tormented”. Nice.

Former May chief of staff Nick Timothy named Selmayr as the source. He responds:

This is false. I know it does’t fit your cliché, @NickJTimothy. But @JunckerEU & I have no interest in weakening PM https://t.co/RLEG8cDdHx — Martin Selmayr (@MartinSelmayr) October 23, 2017

But it seems some have interest in undermining constructive relations @JunckerEU & PM May. Who? is the real question https://t.co/vThPiZWheF — Martin Selmayr (@MartinSelmayr) October 23, 2017

I deny that 1/we leaked this; 2/Juncker ever said this; 3/we are punitive on Brexit. It’s an attempt 2 frame EU side & 2 undermine talks. https://t.co/pGhCxExpHu — Martin Selmayr (@MartinSelmayr) October 23, 2017

Selmayr is known as “the monster” so sure we can believe his denial. Reminder that for all the talk of splits on the UK side, the EU is on another level when it comes to poisonous briefings and ideologues undermining the process…