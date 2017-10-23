O’Mara Apologises: “No Offence Intended”

Jared O’Mara has released a statement following Guido’s revelations this morning:
“These comments were posted years ago, with no offence intended. I apologise for any caused.”
No offence intended? Eh? He said he wanted an orgy with Girls Aloud, that overweight women don’t deserve respect and called for a musician to be “sodomised” to death. Classic apology only for “offence caused”… is it enough to keep his place on the Women’s and Equalities committee?
UPDATE: Jared has released a second, more unequivocal statement:
“I am deeply ashamed of the comments I made online, which have emerged today. I was wrong to make them; I understand why they are offensive and sincerely apologise for my use of such unacceptable language. I made the comments as a young man, at a particularly difﬁcult time in my life, but that is no excuse. Misogyny is a deep problem in our society. Since making those comments 15 years ago, I have learned about inequalities of power and how violent language perpetuates them. I continue to strive to be a better man and work where I can to confront misogyny, which is why I’m so proud to sit on the Women and Equalities Select Committee. I will continue to engage with, and crucially learn from, feminist and other equalities groups so as an MP I can do whatever I can to tackle misogyny.”