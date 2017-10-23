O’Mara Apologises: “No Offence Intended”

Jared O’Mara has released a statement following Guido’s revelations this morning:

“These comments were posted years ago, with no offence intended. I apologise for any caused.”

No offence intended? Eh? He said he wanted an orgy with Girls Aloud, that overweight women don’t deserve respect and called for a musician to be “sodomised” to death. Classic apology only for “offence caused”… is it enough to keep his place on the Women’s and Equalities committee?

UPDATE: Jared has released a second, more unequivocal statement:

“I am deeply ashamed of the comments I made online, which have emerged today. I was wrong to make them; I understand why they are offensive and sincerely apologise for my use of such unacceptable language. I made the comments as a young man, at a particularly difﬁcult time in my life, but that is no excuse. Misogyny is a deep problem in our society. Since making those comments 15 years ago, I have learned about inequalities of power and how violent language perpetuates them. I continue to strive to be a better man and work where I can to confront misogyny, which is why I’m so proud to sit on the Women and Equalities Select Committee. I will continue to engage with, and crucially learn from, feminist and other equalities groups so as an MP I can do whatever I can to tackle misogyny.”

Tags: ,
People:
October 23, 2017 at 2:31 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Corbynista media cheerleader Aaron Bastani says his friend Clive Lewis’s “b*tch” comment was:

“beneath any parliamentarian”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
LibDems: O’Mara Should Resign from Equalities Committee LibDems: O’Mara Should Resign from Equalities Committee
O’Mara: Fat Women Don’t Deserve Our Respect O’Mara: Fat Women Don’t Deserve Our Respect
Labour MP Asked Girls Aloud for “Orgy” Labour MP Asked Girls Aloud for “Orgy”
Hamas Praises Corbyn Hamas Praises Corbyn
Selmayr: It Wasn’t Me Selmayr: It Wasn’t Me
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Watch: Corbyn Condemns Clive Lewis Watch: Corbyn Condemns Clive Lewis
Lewis: “I Apologise Unreservedly” Lewis: “I Apologise Unreservedly”
Clive Lewis: “Get On Your Knees B****” Clive Lewis: “Get On Your Knees B****”
Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry
Corbyn Stands By Disgraced Lavery Corbyn Stands By Disgraced Lavery
Mandelson Lies About Single Market Mandelson Lies About Single Market
Merkel: “Absolutely No Doubt” There Will Be A Deal Merkel: “Absolutely No Doubt” There Will Be A Deal
Sweden Drawing Up Brexit Trade Plans Sweden Drawing Up Brexit Trade Plans
Car Windscreen Smashed Inside Parliament Car Windscreen Smashed Inside Parliament
Russia Today Presenter Fibs With First Word on #BBCDP Russia Today Presenter Fibs With First Word on #BBCDP
Shameless Poetry Shameless Poetry
John Healey: Then and Now John Healey: Then and Now
Linesman MP Has Attended 96% of Votes, Better Record Than SNP MPs Linesman MP Has Attended 96% of Votes, Better Record Than SNP MPs
On The Red Carpet Last Night On The Red Carpet Last Night