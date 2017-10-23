O’Mara Apologises: “No Offence Intended”

Jared O’Mara has released a statement following Guido’s revelations this morning:

“These comments were posted years ago, with no offence intended. I apologise for any caused.”

No offence intended? Eh? He said he wanted an orgy with Girls Aloud, that overweight women don’t deserve respect and called for a musician to be “sodomised” to death. Classic apology only for “offence caused”… is it enough to keep his place on the Women’s and Equalities committee?

UPDATE: Jared has released a second, more unequivocal statement: