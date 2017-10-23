LibDems Call On O’Mara to Resign From Women’s Committee

The Tories and LibDems are sticking the boot into Jared O’Mara following Guido’s stories this morning. Women2Win’s Resham Kotecha asks: “How do we end up with people like this in our Parliament and responsible for equalities?”. Meanwhile LibDem peer Lord Scriven, a Sheffield local, says:

“It seems like a nasty pattern of sexist language and misogyny is developing from the Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam. He clearly isn’t fit to sit on the Women and Equalities Committee. He must stand down from that committee immediately and if he doesn’t, Jeremy Corbyn must take action to remove him. Having spoken to voters in Sheffield Hallam they are beginning to question what kind of MP he is.”

Some irony that Jared sits on the Women’s and Equalities committee…

