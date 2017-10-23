Jared Called For Musician to Be Sodomised to Death

Looks like Labour Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara really is quite a character. Guido has found him on another internet message board talking about how it would be “quite funny” if musician Jamie Cullum was “sodomised” to death:

“It would be no great loss to the music world if he was sodomised with his own piano and subsequently died of a sore arse. In fact, it would be quite funny.”

O’Mara went on to say he reckons Cullum is an “arrogant, conceited c*nt”.

Guido will give you his greatest hits and let readers decide if that is a more apt description of Jared himself:

Sang a song about “smashing” a woman in her face

Accused of calling a constituent an “ugly bitch”

Asked Girls Aloud for an orgy

Wrote that fat women don’t “deserve respect”

Charmer…