Saturday Seven Up

This week 212,820 visitors visited 660,989 times viewing 1,033,047 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Clive Lewis: “Get On Your Knees B*tch”
- Juncker: Thanks For Saving Us in The War, Now You Must Pay
- Germany Seeks “Comprehensive Free Trade Accord” With UK
- Brillo Speech at Holocaust Educational Trust Dinner
- McDonnell Confirms Plan to Take Over Labour HQ
- Salmond and Tasmina’s Boozy City Break
- Ukip Leader: I Could Kill a Badger With My Bare Hands
Subscribe to the Guidogram to get emailed tomorrow’s headlines, 7 days a week… https://t.co/NU15dU2cU2 pic.twitter.com/WpLfHlHZ3Q
— Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) October 5, 2017
You can get the headlines that will be in tomorrow’s papers the night before by subscribing to the Guidogram, emailed to your inbox every evening order-order.com/subscribe.
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…