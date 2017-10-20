Mandelson Lies About Single Market

Peter Mandelson told the Today programme “new facts are coming to light” that “no one could have known during the referendum”, including that “the government has announced that we would leave the single market… nobody said this at the time”. This ain’t just spin from Mandy, it’s a knowing fib. We’ve been here time and time again with the zombie Remain campaign – they know Cameron, Osborne, Gove and Boris all told voters during the referendum that Brexit meant leaving the single market, and still they tell this deliberate untruth. If a Brexiter told a lie as blatant as this the Remain media would be going on about it for days…

UPDATE: Mark Wallace points out that Mandelson himself said we cannot leave the EU and “enjoy the benefits of the single market” on 10 June last year. So even Mandy was saying it. Caught red-handed…

Quote of the Day

David Davis is asked by Die Welt if his “training in the British commandos” has helped with the negotiations:

“Well, I never killed anyone.”

