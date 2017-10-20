Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry

Yesterday a chunk of stone as big as a football fell from a height off Norman Shaw North and shattered the windscreen of Michael Ellis’s car. It was only by luck that no one was injured, or worse…

Today it emerges that an urgent inspection of the masonry on Norman Shaw cannot take place due to “high winds”. An email to MPs from parliamentary authorities states that a “specialist stonemason” cannot inspect the building until after the weekend. The entrance to Norman Shaw will remain closed. In the meantime, it’s too dangerous for specialists to make safe a clearly dangerous building. Heads up everyone…