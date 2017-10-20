Harman Condemns “Inexcusable” Lewis B*tch Slur

Just seen the Clive Lewis video. Obviously I am appalled, just listened to 7 teenage girls speak up about gender inequality. Perhaps I’ll bring them to work on monday — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) October 20, 2017

Its not ok. Even if meant as joke, reinforces menace that men have the physical power to force compliance- time for https://t.co/YA2W2wME93. https://t.co/lvv0eoDiRA — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) October 20, 2017

Agree w Jess. No excuse for saying this, whatever context. https://t.co/Sq0krWTeBx — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) October 20, 2017

Clive still hasn’t said sorry for this. Looks pretty bad…