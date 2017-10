Nutjob Corbynista frontbencher Chris Williamson plumbs new depths by promoting a mad Skwawkbox conspiracy theory smearing Laura Kuenssberg. The Skwawkbox piece is proper tin foil hat stuff, going through Laura K’s reporting line by line trying to find anti-Labour bias. They even have to ask their readers not to resort to “violence or abuse” at the end of the post. And Williamson is delighting in riling his followers up by promoting this guff. What a shower.